John Calipari and staff visiting Boogie Fland again

Boogie Fland is a five-star prospect from the class of 2024, and with a decision nearing, Kentucky Wildcats John Calipari continues to recruit the guard very hard.

Fland, who visited Kentucky last month along with Calipari visiting him twice in September, is visiting the guard again, according to Jacob Polacheck of KSR. With Calipari visiting Fland for a third time in a month, it shows that Kentucky and the staff are very committed to getting the 6-foot-2, 165-pound guard from White Plains, New York.

Calipari also brought his two other assistants, Orlando Antigua, and Chuck Martin, on the visit, but they aren’t the only team taking a visit to the guard, as Nate Oats is also taking a trip to see Fland.

Currently, Fland is down to three schools, with Kentucky being one of them. The other two are the Alabama Crimson Tide and Indiana Hoosiers.

While no commitment date is set for him at this time, many people believe that Fland will announce his commitment during the early signing period, which begins November 8th.

With only one player so far committed in this class with Somto Cyril, Kentucky is starting to focus on the players that they believe will be on next year’s roster. Hopefully, Coach Cal and Co. can land Fland to start another monster recruiting class.

2024 COUNTDOWN



At No. 10 is PG Johnuel “Boogie” Fland (@BoogieFland)



“A do-it-all point guard with massive upside based on his length and versatility on both ends, Fland is most seriously considering Kentucky, Indiana and Alabama.”



See the FULL list of updated… pic.twitter.com/qiU3xCdch4 — Rivals (@Rivals) October 2, 2023

