Kentucky Bowl Projections Week 6

The Kentucky Wildcats moved to 5-0 this past Saturday as they crushed the Florida Gators 33-14.

Now at 2-0 in conference play, the Cats will head to Athens to take on the No. 1 team in the country, the Georgia Bulldogs. In what will be a tough test for Kentucky, it seems all the BBN has some slight hope as the Dawgs struggled to get out of Auburn with a win.

Despite that fact, we have been keeping track of updated bowl projections for the Cats week by week, and finally, there is some positive movement in the national media after the impressive win over the Gators in Lexington.

For most of the season, Kentucky has been treading somewhere in the second tier of bowl games, which includes the Duke’s Mayo Bowl and the Liberty Bowl.

However, one projection this week has Kentucky facing USC in the Cotton Bowl, which comes from Brad Crawford of 247 Sports. It’s still the only major bowl game any projection has Kentucky in this week, despite thoroughly stomping a top-25 Gators squad.

Obviously, Kentucky will need to keep playing at a high level in order to get more projections for bigger bowl games. That begins this weekend.

Go out and put a solid effort against Georgia, and the momentum continues. Get crushed, and the train will likely slow down tremendously. Pick up a win, and then we can all start talking about a trip to Atlanta.

Going to be a fun one in Athens this Saturday night.

Kentucky Football Bowl Projections Week 6