Ray Davis and Jeremy Flax earn weekly SEC awards

The Kentucky Wildcats put a special beatdown on the Florida Gators this past weekend, so it’s no surprise to see several Cats earning weekly SEC awards.

On Monday, the league announced that senior running back Ray Davis earned SEC Co-Offensive Player of the Week honors, while senior right tackle Jeremy Flax was named SEC Offensive Lineman of the Week.

Davis’ historic performance, featuring a career-high 75-yard touchdown run that was also Kentucky’s longest run vs. Florida in school history, included the following achievements:

His 280 yards rushing are the third-most in a game in program history and were just 19 short of the school record.

He became the ninth player in UK history to eclipse 200 yards rushing in a game, while it marked the 13th time in program history.

His 280 yards helped him top 3,000 yards rushing for his career, currently sitting at 3,091.

His 280 yards were the second-most rushing yards of any player on any team against Florida.

His four touchdowns tied the school record for the most total touchdowns in a game.

He became the 13th player in UK history to have four touchdowns in a game, while it marked the 15th instance in program history.

He has scored at least one touchdown in each game this season, the first Wildcat to TD in the first five games since Artose Pinner in 2002.

As for Flax, he graded at 87% with five knockdown blocks as the Big Blue Wall crushed the Gators for four quarters. He did not allow a sack or a QB pressure, had no penalties, and didn’t miss an assignment. That helped Kentucky rush for 329 total yards against a Florida defense that entered Week 5 ranked 14th nationally in rush defense at just 82.0 yards per game.

Good times.