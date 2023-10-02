Kentucky vs. Missouri time and TV info announced

The SEC has announced game times and TV channel designations for Week 7, which will feature the No. 20 Kentucky Wildcats hosting the No. 21 Missouri Tigers.

To no surprise, it will be an October night kickoff at Kroger Field. Kentucky vs. Missouri will kick off at either 7 pm ET on ESPN or 7:30 pm ET on the SEC Network. The final call will be announced following the conclusion of Week 6.

Entering Week 6, both teams are unbeaten at 5-0 but will face their biggest SEC tests of the season. Kentucky will be at the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs at 7 pm ET on ESPN, while Missouri is at home to host the No. 23 LSU Tigers at noon ET.

Safe to say this is a massive stretch for the Wildcats and Tigers as they look to climb the SEC hierarchy.

SEC Football Week 7 Schedule

Georgia at Vanderbilt - Noon ET / 11 AM CT - CBS

Arkansas at Alabama - Noon ET / 11 AM CT - ESPN

Texas A&M at Tennessee - 3:30 PM ET / 2:30 PM CT - CBS

Florida at South Carolina - 3:30 PM ET / 2:30 PM CT - SEC Network

Missouri at Kentucky - 7 PM ET / 6 PM CT or 7:30 PM ET / 6:30 PM CT* - ESPN or SEC Network*

Auburn at LSU - 7 PM ET / 6 PM CT or 7:30 PM ET / 6:30 PM CT* - ESPN or SEC Network*

*Final kickoff time and network designations to be announced after games on October 7th.