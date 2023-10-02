Vince Marrow and Kentucky Football earn strong praise from a major recruit

This past weekend was a big one for the Kentucky Wildcats, not only on the recruiting trail but also on the field after hammering No. 22 Florida for a 33-14 victory.

With a big win, it was also a score on the recruiting trail with some big four-star recruits being there, including Cutter Boley, Jerod Smith, Jacob Smith, Brian Robinson, Chaston Smith, Willie Rodriguez, Aba Selm, and Stone Saunders.

The biggest recruit you can argue that was there was class of 2024 four-star wide receiver Rico Scott, who at this time is committed to the Alabama Crimson Tide, but there has been some talk that he could potentially flip.

The six-foot, 185-pound wide receiver from Harrisburg (PA) has been committed to Alabama since April of 2023, but since then, his current high school teammate and quarterback, Stone Saunders, has committed to Kentucky.

Although Sanders is in the class of 2025, it’s always good to have a player try to recruit one of his teammates to the same college as you, and that is what Saunders has been doing.

Both players were back in Lexington this past Saturday to see a big win and also got to see how loud Kroger Field can get for big games.

In an interview with Sunday AM Sports Talk, Kentucky recruiting extraordinaire Vince Marrow believes with how rowdy the game was on Saturday, many recruits and parents took notice.

“I really have to give a shoutout to Big Blue Nation,” Marrow stated. “For 12 o’clock (kickoff), you’d think that was a 7 o’clock game. It’s all about the atmosphere. When you have support, Mitch (Barnhart) giving Mark (Stoops) the support to go out and do things, you can have the same atmosphere you get at Alabama or Ohio State.

“I can’t even tell you how many guys and their parents said, ‘Oh my God, I never knew Kentucky was like this.’”

Marrow also mentioned a very talented recruit took notice of the crowd, and although he never mentioned Scott by name due to NCAA rules, one can believe that Marrow was talking about Scott.

“One kid who is committed to a top-five program, he was like, ‘This is the place to be.’ I just take my hat off to the fans and the people who work here. It ain’t just one person. It’s a machine, and you have to give credit to the fans. They were off the chain. They really did listen to Mark...what he said last week. It was great to see that.”

With it still being two months until National Signing Day, it’s still possible to see some recruits flip to Kentucky, and one player to watch out for a potential flip is Scott. Although he may be an Alabama commit for now, he may not be in the near future.

A big recruitment to watch in the coming weeks. Let’s see if the Big Dog can finish this one off for the Cats.