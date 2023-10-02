Celtics sign Wenyen Gabriel to training camp deal

Wenyen Gabriel, who played with the Kentucky Wildcats during the 2016-17 and 2017-18 seasons, continues to bounce around the NBA. Gabriel has signed with the Boston Celtics for a training camp deal, but that carries no guarantees that he will make the final roster.

Gabriel has played for six different teams and has only spent multiple seasons with the Lakers, playing a total of 87 games for Los Angeles.

The 7-foot power forward will hope to finally find a permanent NBA home.

Free agent 7 footer Wenyen Gabriel has agreed to a training camp deal with the Boston Celtics, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) October 1, 2023

Gabriel’s struggles come with efficiency. He is shooting just 53.1% on his career and 31.9% from deep, both of which aren’t great for a player of his size. He isn’t a high-volume three-point shooter either, which is where the NBA is headed for big men.

On top of that, Gabriel isn’t a great rim protector or rebounder, but he does provide length and has been a steady force for teams. His best season was during the 2021-22 season, in which he averaged 5.4 points and 3.7 rebounds per game.

Boston will be the second Eastern Conference team Gabriel has spent time with, playing for a season with the Nets. He actually saw time in just one game with Brooklyn, so chances are high that he could top that stint.