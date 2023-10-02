Monday Headlines: Georgia Week Edition

Sunday’s AP top-25 rankings were released, and the Kentucky Wildcats saw their name at No. 20. Fresh off an absolute beatdown of the former No. 22 Florida Gators, their place inside the top-25 of the rankings wasn’t a huge surprise but rather expected.

However, we’ll know just how good the Wildcats are when they face off against the No. 1 ranked Georgia Bulldogs this Saturday. Not only are the Bulldogs the top-ranked team in the country and the reigning national champions, but they’ve also beaten Kentucky 13 consecutive times. Considering this game will be played in Athens, it’s hard to be very optimistic about Kentucky walking away with a win on Saturday.

But it’s not impossible.

Kentucky’s defense has played lights out so far this season, and Georgia has a first-year starter in quarterback Carson Beck. Running back Ray Davis has also put together what some consider to be a Heisman Trophy campaign through five games this fall. His ability to be a home-run threat and extend drives for Kentucky would not only keep Georgia’s offense off the field but also wear down a very deep, talented Georgia defensive line.

The real question is, does QB Devin Leary and his wide receivers have what it takes to go to Georgia and win? Kentucky’s defense should be good enough, and the run game speaks for itself. But can Kentucky make the correct throws on time, and can their receivers make plays when called upon?

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Wildcats are 15-point underdogs on Saturday. We’ll find out soon enough if they’re better than what Las Vegas gives them credit for.

Tweet of the Day

This defense is special.

Headlines

Versatility Could Make Justin Edwards Special - Vaught’s Views

Seth Greenberg is high on the UK freshman.

Bills fearing torn Achilles for Tre’Davious White - ESPN

Just terrible.

Deone Walker Shows Off Another Unique Skill - Vaught’s Views

He’s such a beast.

Bears told Chase Claypool to miss game after healthy scratch - ESPN

Yikes.

Devin Leary is Winning But is That Enough for Fans - Vaught’s Views

It should be.

Boston Celtics add Jrue Holiday in trade with Blazers - ESPN

They appear to be the favorites in the East.

Brian Robinson sets Oct. 4 commitment date - KSR

Decision coming Wednesday.

Passan’s breakdown for 2023 playoffs, World Series pick - ESPN

Which team are you going with?