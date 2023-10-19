Aaron Bradshaw wears “Louisville Doesn’t Exist” shirt in video of Wildcats getting Drake gear

The Kentucky Wildcats men’s basketball program and head coach John Calipari are good friends with famous rapper Drake.

After all, we saw the team get to stay at Drake’s mansion during their summer trip to Canada for the GLOBL Jam. It was also recently announced that Kentucky was partnering with Drake’s fashion line for his new NCAA collection.

Then on Thursday, the UK social media team posted a video of the basketball Cats getting new sneakers from Drake himself.

“My guy got you each a pair,” Cal said of Drake. “Hold one up, I’ll take a picture of it and send it to Drake.”

Swaggy Cal at his best.

During said video, Kentucky freshman forward Aaron Bradshaw wore a “Louisville Doesn’t Exist” shirt, showing that this rivalry is still going strong, even if the team up I-64 isn’t winning much these days.

Check it out below.

Our guy @Drake hooking us up with some kicks. pic.twitter.com/qj2WMt5hxY — Kentucky Men’s Basketball (@KentuckyMBB) October 19, 2023

