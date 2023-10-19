Replay of Wildcats’ appearance at SEC Media Days

The 2023 edition of SEC Basketball Media Days is in the books.

For the Kentucky Wildcats, their turn at the podium came Wednesday afternoon, as we got to hear from head coach John Calipari, senior forward Tre Mitchell, and senior guard Antonio Reeves.

Among the biggest talking points included:

The injury status of big men Aaron Bradshaw and Ugonna Onyenso.

Getting back to “Kentucky Good.”

Antonio Reeves playing with less anxiety.

What to expect from Zvonimir Ivisic.

Kentucky’s recruiting efforts over the next two classes.

Check out a replay of the Wildcats’ appearances at SEC Media Days below via UK Athletics.

