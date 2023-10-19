Kentucky vs. Tennessee opening odds revealed

The Kentucky Wildcats have hit a rough patch in the season as they are coming off back-to-back losses to the Georgia Bulldogs and Missouri Tigers.

Luckily, the Cats have a bye week to rest, heal up, and work on the issues we have been seeing from this team.

However, the schedule does not get any easier moving forward as Kentucky is set to host the No. 15 Tennessee Volunteers next Saturday night in Kroger Field.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Tennessee opened as a 3.5-point favorite over the Cats.

The Vols currently have a 5-1 overall record and have won three straight with wins over UTSA (45-14), South Carolina (41-20), and Texas A&M (20-13).

The lone blemish on the Vols record came in Gainesville in Week 3 when the Florida Gators defeated the Vols 29-16.

Tennessee has another tough task ahead this week as they are hitting the road to face the Alabama Crimson Tide.

Kentucky has had issues on both sides of the ball, but more specifically on the offensive side.

Hopefully, the bye week is coming at a perfect time, and the Cats will figure out their offensive and defensive issues as they get set to face off with a talented Tennessee team next Saturday.