Karter Knox announces final 4

The recruitment of five-star forward Karter Knox is hitting the home stretch.

On Thursday, Knox announced his final four, which included the Kentucky Wildcats, Louisville Cardinals, South Florida Bulls, and NBA G-League Ignite.

Knox posted the news on Twitter.

The 6-foot-6, 211-pound Knox left Tampa Catholic this year to join Overtime Elite in Georgia, where he’ll spend his senior season. He’s a consensus top-20 recruit ranked as high as No. 13 overall at On3.

This has widely been viewed as a Kentucky vs. Louisville battle for the younger brother of former Wildcats star Kevin Knox, who played in Lexington while current Cardinals head coach Kenny Payne was an assistant under John Calipari.

No predictions are currently logged for Knox at On3, 247 Sports, or Rivals. He’s planning to announce his decision sometime in the spring of 2024.

Knox was named one of the biggest standouts at the recent OTE Pro Day by On3’s Jamie Shaw.

While he showed his high-level explosion during the drills, the 6-foot-7 wing was at his best during the five-on-five portion of the day. Known as a slasher, the jump shot fell, and he took it with confidence. The balance looked improved with the jump shot. He had a consistent release and got his feet under him when shooting off movement. He has upside on the defensive end, especially in the passing lanes, but I would like to see him give a more consistent effort on that end.

Check out Knox’s recent interview with Pro Insight.

