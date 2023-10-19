Blue-White Game preview and viewing info

After another edition of Big Blue Madness, all eyes across the BBN turn to the annual Kentucky Wildcats Basketball Blue-White game.

Last season, the team traveled to Pikeville for this event, and this season they are headed to Northern Kentucky to play at Truist Arena in Highland Heights. All ticket revenue will once again benefit the Team Eastern Kentucky Flood Relief Fund and Team Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund, as the team is looking to give back to the state after a rough few years for many in the Bluegrass.

Although this won’t be the first look fans get of this Wildcat squad after the trip to Toronto this summer, it will be the first chance fans in the Commonwealth will get to see this team live in person playing competitive basketball.

Now, competitive might be a loose statement, as this is really a glorified scrimmage, but it’s still a good chance to see the product John Calipari’s team is going to put on the floor this season.

When it comes to the excitement factor of the event, fans will get to watch Zvonimir Ivisic in live action for the first time this season. After receiving a huge ovation at Madness last week, one should expect the buzz will be around him once again on Saturday night. With Aaron Bradshaw and Ugonna Onyenso sidelined indefinitely, we should see a lot of Big Z in this one.

The other exciting factor will be seeing the chemistry this team has built even since the GLOBAL JAM Tour in August. It was obvious then that this team complimented each other, so this should be a good chance to see if that has taken another step in the right direction.

This year's game will take place on SEC Network+, so get those computer and streaming services ready if you want to check out the Cats on Saturday night.

Let’s get this college hoops season tipped off.

Kentucky Basketball Blue-White Game 2023

Date: Saturday, October 21st

Start Time: 6:00 pm ET

Location: Truist Arena in Highland Heights, KY (go here for more info on the venue)

TV Channel: SEC Network+

Online Stream: SEC Network+ or WatchESPN

Replay: WatchESPN

Radio: UK Sports Network with Tom Leach and Jack Givens

Kentucky Roster

