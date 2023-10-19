Kentucky has 4 first-round picks in recent NBA Mock Draft, including the top pick

The Kentucky Wildcats have the nation’s best incoming recruiting class. With numerous five-star recruits, the Cats have revamped their roster, one that will be missing the likes of Jacob Toppin and Oscar Tshiebwe, among other notable contributors.

However, they will be laced with firepower all over the court as Kentucky brought in three top-ten recruits with ultra-high expectations.

After having a few seasons with only a few first-round picks, the Cats recruiting class is expected to make a splash in the 2024 NBA Draft, an event typically taking place in June each year.

That said, while many more NBA Mock Draft projections will come throughout the season, For The Win’s Brian Kalbrosky recently released a new version of how he predicts the draft will go.

The Cats have four first-round picks and two in the top 10, including Justin Edwards, who was the top overall pick. Edwards is taken by the Washington Wizards and is praised for his versatility and lofty ceiling.

DJ Wagner is the next Cats player off the board at No. 8. Wagner is taken by the Utah Jazz in this scenario. Wagner has a volume-scorer upside and will need to showcase his scoring efficiency at Kentucky.

Later in the first round, Robert Dillingham and Aaron Bradshaw are taken. Dillingham, a combo guard, is taken by the 76ers at No. 23 and would join rising star Tyrese Maxey in the City of Brotherly Love.

Lastly, Bradshaw is taken by the Lakers with the 26th overall pick. He would join Anthony Davis and Jarred Vanderbilt in Los Angeles.

The Cats have an array of talent, many of which will likely turn pro after this upcoming season. With a mixture of veteran star power and rising freshmen, expect Kentucky to be among the most feared teams in the SEC this season.