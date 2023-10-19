Thursday Headlines: John Calipari on improving NIL and being “Kentucky Good”

The world of college sports has changed significantly since the beginning of NIL, and regardless of opinion, it’s here to stay.

But some reforms are possible and possibly needed.

That’s what John Calipari spoke about during SEC Media Days when asked about the topic.

Calipari, typically vocal on issues facing college athletics, called for more transparency among athletic programs in regard to NIL by making data public. The idea of a public database has been mentioned as a needed reform, with concerns that misinformation has been spread about what players at a particular school are making.

“My suggestion has just been to make it transparent,” he said. “So, every school has to say what their kids are doing – not by name – but by number. Do whatever you want to do collectively. Here’s what we’re doing. That way, we all know the truth about what’s going on.”

Many would probably agree that a database providing more transparency into what players are making would probably be a good thing.

Calipari said NIL is a conversation in practically every recruitment, and he’s upfront with prospects about his view.

“I tell every kid we’re recruiting, if it’s about NIL more than basketball, you shouldn’t come here. The big picture of where you’re trying to take yourself is basketball. That’s what should be the overriding factor. Even though you’ll do better here than any other place you can go, it’s not why you come here.”

There will likely be some reforms in the NIL world in the near future. What those look like remains to be seen, but I imagine transparency, as Calipari mentioned, will be a key focal point.

Another key point from Calipari’s appearance at SEC Media Days was getting his program back to the standard he set over his first six years in Lexington, which included a national championship and three other trips to the Final Four.

Calipari admitted Kentucky hasn’t been that recently, but the hope is this year’s team will get the program back to that level.

“The last couple of years, we’ve been good but just not Kentucky good. We’re expected to be in the Final Four every single year. We started slow last year. We could have folded, but we had guys that toughed it out, and by the end of the year, we’re in the tournament, maybe we could have advanced another round or two, but we didn’t.”

With the No. 1 recruiting class coming in to pair alongside impact veterans like Antonio Reeves and Tre Mitchell, there’s certainly potential for this year’s Kentucky team to make a deep postseason run.

Tweet of the Day

RUINING WEEKENDS AND SPOILING T SHIRT DAYS



FIRE US UP CAL pic.twitter.com/VQd9SKwt35 — Barstool Kentucky (@BarstoolUK) October 18, 2023

Sounds like Cal likes his team.

Headlines

Ray Davis, Maxwell Hairston Earn AP Midseason All-America Honors – UK Athletics

Davis leads the SEC in rushing, while Hairston leads the nation in interceptions.

It’s more than the UK offense that needs work in the bye week - Herald Leader

The defense isn’t immune from needing some extra work.

Calipari pumping brakes on Big Z hype - Cats Pause

And rightfully so... patience will be needed.

Kentucky’s J.J. Weaver Named Semifinalist for Jason Witten Collegiate Man of the Year Award – UK Athletics

The award is given to a player who demonstrates a record of leadership by exhibiting exceptional courage, integrity and sportsmanship both on and off the field.

Calipari monitoring recovery of injured big men - KSR

Wishing speedy recoveries for Ugo and Bradshaw.

New Mentality Helping Petty Excel on the Court – UK Athletics

In the offseason, UK head coach Kyra Elzy challenged Petty to be better. And, according to Elzy, Petty has responded.

Anthony Richardson to have season-ending surgery - ESPN

Probably best long-term, but a tough break for the rookie.

Who will win this year’s Gold Glove awards? - Bleacher Report

Will Mookie Betts win another?

Sons of former NBA stars taking over high school basketball - Yahoo

Most notably, the Boozer twins.

Which NFL coaches have the hottest seats? - CBS Sports

We may be headed toward a Belichick-Patriots split.