Ray Davis and Maxwell Hairston named AP Midseason All-Americans

Kentucky Wildcats running back Ray Davis and cornerback Maxwell Hairston were named to the Associated Press Midseason All-America Team, it was announced Wednesday. Both were named to the second team for their performances through seven games.

Davis’ numbers have been eye-popping and awe-inspiring as the 5-foot-10, 216-pound graduate transfer leads the Southeastern Conference in rushing (111.57 yards per game), rushing scores (8), all-purpose yards (139.14 yards per game) and scoring (11.14 points per game). He is sixth nationally in total rushing yardage with 781, having 111 attempts and averaging 7.0 yards per carry.

Davis, a native of San Francisco, has three 100-yard games this season and 12 in his career. He has scored a touchdown in all seven games, the first Wildcat to score a touchdown in the first seven games of a season in school history, based on single-game statistics available since the 1940s. He also is the first Wildcat to score a touchdown in seven straight games within the same season since Randall Cobb in 2009. He is the first Wildcat to score a touchdown in seven straight games since Benny Snell Jr. tallied the last six games of 2017 and first game of 2018.

Davis’ other 2023 honors include:

AP Midseason All-American (Second Team)

Reese’s Senior Bowl Midseason All-American

The Sporting News Midseason All-American

Maxwell Trophy National Player of the Week (Oct. 2)

Doak Walker National Running Back of the Week (Oct. 2)

Walter Camp National FBS Offensive Player of the Week (Oct. 2)

Co-SEC Offensive Player of the Week (Oct. 2)

Reese’s Senior Bowl Offensive Player of the Week (Oct. 2)

East-West Shrine Bowl Breakout Offensive Player of the Week (Oct. 2)

CFPA Honorable Mention Performer of the Week (Oct. 2)

Doak Walker Award Watch List

Reese’s Senior Bowl Watch List

Hairston, a 6-1, 181-pound sophomore from Detroit, has a nation-high-tying five interceptions this season. Four of those picks have come in SEC play.

His five interceptions are tied for fifth-most interceptions in a single season in program history. His five in a single season are the most since Sam Maxwell in 2009 (6).

He has totaled 131 interception return yards this season, most since Greg Long had 176 return yards in 1981 (school record is 197 by Dave Hunter in 1968).

Along with his five takeaways, he also has a team-high tying 44 tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, a team-high three pass breakups and a forced fumble.

Earlier this season he was named the SEC Defensive Player of the Week, the Jim Thorpe National Defensive Back of the Week and the Bronko Nagurski National Defensive Player of the Week after tying an SEC record and setting a school record with two pass interception returns for touchdowns in the 45-28 win over Vanderbilt. Additionally, he had a career-high three pass breakups in the game.

Hairston’s other 2023 honors include: