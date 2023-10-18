John Calipari gives promising update on Kentucky’s recruiting efforts

It’s no secret that John Calipari will go down as one of the best coaches of all time when it comes to recruiting.

Even with his program taking a step back from the glory days of his first six years in Lexington, Kentucky’s recruiting success has remained high, as evidenced by the Cats bringing in the No. 1 class for 2023.

However, when it comes to the 2024 class, Kentucky only has one pledge in four-star center Somto Cyril. How will the rest of the class shake out, and how is 2025 looking?

During SEC Media Days, Calipari gave a very encouraging update on Kentucky’s recruiting efforts over the next two classes, thanks in part to the addition of former Oregon Ducks assistant Chuck Martin.

John Calipari on hiring his former Memphis assistant Chuck Martin:



"He’s going to be tremendous for us. It’s already had an impact for us in recruiting. ‘24 is looking good, ‘25 is looking even better.” — Kyle Tucker (@KyleTucker_ATH) October 18, 2023

It’s nice to hear Kentucky recruiting is looking good in 2024 with the early signing period just weeks away. Five-star guard Boogie Fland will make his decision this Friday, while five-star center Jayden Quaintance will visit Lexington next week, with a decision likely coming shortly thereafter.

Other Kentucky targets who could make decisions in the coming weeks include Billy Richmond, Travis Perry, and Patrick Ngongba II.

In 2025, among Kentucky’s biggest targets are AJ Dybantsa, Cameron Boozer, Darryn Peterson, Caleb Wilson, Darius Acuff, and Jasper Johnson, all of whom are currently top-10 prospects at 247 Sports.

There’s also a chance Peterson and/or Johnson reclassify into 2024, though Johnson recently said he plans to say in 2025.

The fall signing period runs from November 8-15.

