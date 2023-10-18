Quaysheed Scott still locked in with UK; Jacob Smith featured in new ESPN rankings

The class of 2024 for the Kentucky Wildcats football program is turning into a good one, especially on the defensive side of the ball.

With players like Jacob and Jerod Smith, Brian Robinson, Elijah Groves, and others, Mark Stoops is trying to get back to his identity and bring in players who will help build a lock-down defense.

One of those players is three-star safety Quaysheed Scott.

The Marion (SC) native committed to UK back on July 4th this summer and has been putting up stellar numbers in his senior season on both sides of the ball.

The home-state program has now taken notice.

After an unofficial visit to see the South Carolina Gamecocks program up close in September, Shane Beamer and his staff have recently extended an offer to the talented defensive back, in hopes of flipping him from the Cats.

According to an interview with Zack Geoghegan of KSR, Scott is still locked in with Kentucky.

“Right now, I’m still 100 percent UK,” Scott told Geoghegan.

In addition, Scott posted this tweet Sunday to let everyone know he’s still BBN.

Scott was also on campus for an unofficial visit this past weekend as the Cats took on Missouri and is planning on officially visiting both schools in December.

Going to be a wild recruitment until the end, it seems. Let’s see if the Cats can win out.

Scott is currently ranked as a three-star prospect ranked as the No. 37 safety and the No. 7 player from South Carolina in the class of 2024, according to 247 Sports.

Elsewhere, several more 2024 commits just got a bump in the latest ESPN recruiting rankings.

Brian Robinson (No. 80), Jacob Smith (89), Jerod Smith (157), and Terhyon Nichols (275) all cracked the top 300.

In addition, Jacob was mentioned among the “top scheme fits” as far as 2024 recruits go.

Like Josh Allen and J.J. Weaver before him, the 6-foot-5, 235-pound hybrid DEL/OLB will fit quite nicely at the ‘Jack’ position for Mark Stoops. Smith is super long and rangy, covering a ton of ground on the run. He has enough twitchiness to win with his first step as a pass rusher and tested well at camp this past spring. Smith ran a 4.79 40-yard dash and a 7.39 three-cone L-drill, which is very impressive.

You have to love the future outlook of Kentucky’s defense if Mark Stoops and Co. and keep all of these guys onboard.

