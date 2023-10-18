Wednesday Headlines: SEC Basketball Media Days

Happy Wednesday, BBN!
While the football spirits aren’t as high in the Bluegrass as they were a few weeks ago, one thing all of the fanbase is excited about is the start of the basketball season.
With SEC Basketball Media Days being today and tomorrow, we’ll get a better picture of what these SEC teams will look like and what the expectations will be.
You can watch SEC Media Days on the SEC Network today starting at 11 am ET.
The Cats are entering the season ranked No. 16 in the AP poll. That’s the lowest ranking of the John Calipari era, and it’s the first time his Kentucky team hasn’t been a preseason top-10 team.
It seems to be more of a byproduct of what the Cats have delivered over the past few seasons rather than who the team is now, but I like that the expectations are tamed for this team.
There’s a lot of talent, but it’s a lot of young talent and a couple of vets that have never played together. It will take time for them to gel.
Speaking of those vets, that’s exactly who will be representing both the men’s and women’s teams for UK at SEC Media Days.
Antonio Reeves, Tre Mitchell, Ajae Petty, and Maddie Scherr are all seniors who will take the stand, according to the SEC.
Basketball season is officially here!
Tickets for the first 9️⃣ Mens Basketball games at @Rupp_Arena go on sale TONIGHT at 5 p.m.— Kentucky Athletics (@UKAthletics) October 17, 2023
️ https://t.co/tzyBWPGjsv pic.twitter.com/2kpGJGnaJW
Grab your basketball tickets!
Shoutout to the UK Rugby team, the top ranked squad in their Division! pic.twitter.com/vCrfr6qziP— Matt Jones (@KySportsRadio) October 18, 2023
Everything school.
- The official SEC basketball preseason picks are out. Kentucky projected to finish fourth - Herald Leader
The Cats are seemingly being underrated
- Kentucky Briefing: Kentucky basketball given third best odds to win SEC regular season title by FanDuel - Sports Illustrated
Well, at least the sports books are showing a little more love than coaches
It’s great to see the success Ray has had for the Cats
- 2023 NFL trade deadline proposed deals: Marquise Brown to Chiefs, Brian Burns to Ravens and 13 other moves - CBS Sports
There could be a lot of players moved at the NFL trade deadline
The fantasy QBs have looked different than what we originally thought
- Mad Max returns for Rangers after month away with chance to put them up 3-0 over Astros in ALCS - AP Sports
Big news for the Rangers
- Aaron Rodgers providing Jets with some inspiration as he continues to recover ahead of schedule - AP Sports
No way Aaron Rodgers makes it back... right?
The Cats have a chance to knock off “clear” No. 1 to start the year
All CMAC fantasy owners are elated
One more run for Julio at a Super Bowl?
