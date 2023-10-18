Cameron and Cayden Boozer talk Kentucky visit

John Calipari and the Kentucky Wildcats are no strangers to having twins after they were able to get Andrew and Aaron Harrison to commit in the 2013 class. Those two helped lead Kentucky to a magical two-year run, going to the NCAA Championship in their freshman year, then making it to the Final Four their sophomore year while finishing 38-1.

Now, the Wildcats are after another set of twins in Cameron Boozer and Cayden Boozer, who are the sons of former NBA star Carlos Boozer. Cameron is listed as the No. 2 overall recruit in the class of 2025; meanwhile, Cayden is ranked No. 18, according to 247 Sports.

Following a recent visit to Kentucky, the twins spoke with Travis Branham of 247 Sports about how it’s more than just playing basketball for them and how the visit to Lexington went.

“It was a great visit,” Cayden said. “Obviously, they’re a great school with a lot of things, and they have some of the best technology in the country. It was just really good to learn about their program a little bit more.”

“It was a great visit,” Cameron said. “Coach Cal is a great coach, they’re a great program, so it was a great experience up there.”

Not only did they visit campus, but they were also able to talk to John Calipari and what the twins’ future could hold if they came to Kentucky.

“He just told us how it is and that Kentucky isn’t for everyone, but if you go there, he will get you better and get you where you want to go,” said Cayden.

As of now, the twins only have a visit set for Florida in November but have other schools who are pursuing them, such as Missouri, Duke, Texas, Arkansas, Miami, and Florida State.

With other schools pursuing the twins, it will be all hands on deck for the Kentucky coaching staff to get them. especially since their father played for Duke, and the Blue Devils are viewed as the favorites in this recruitment.

Will Calipari and Kentucky pull off the upset?

