Zvonimir Ivisic ranked among the top international freshmen in college basketball

The Zvonimir Ivisic saga was probably the biggest storyline among the BBN over the last few months, and for good reason. Now, the 7-foot-2 Croatian big man has made it to Lexington and is expected to suit up for the Kentucky Wildcats in Saturday night’s Blue-White Game.

Ivisic could play a pivotal role on this year's basketball team while Aaron Bradshaw and Ugonna Onyenso recover from foot injuries over the offseason. According to the latest international freshman rankings, scouts and media are expecting the same.

Jonathan Givony of ESPN took the time to list the top international freshman to know for the upcoming 2023-24 college basketball season, and Ivisic landed at No. 6.

He landed behind Aday Mara (UCLA), Berke Buyuktuncel (UCLA), Motiejus Krivas (Arizona), Paulius Murauskas (Arizona), and Johnny Furphy (Kansas).

International players are flocking to play college basketball like never before. @jeffborzello ranked the top-10 incoming freshmen, discussing their roster fit, what they bring to the table, and what they need to prove from an NBA standpointhttps://t.co/aAf3un1rbQ — Jonathan Givony (@DraftExpress) October 17, 2023

When talking about Ivisic, here is what Givony had to say:

“Ivišić has a world of talent at his disposal; it’s hard to find 7-footers anywhere on the planet who can make shots as dynamically as he does pulling up off the dribble and creating separation like a guard. The Vodice, Croatia native is also an explosive finisher, a productive shot-blocker and shows flashes of ability pushing off the glass and creating his own offense in a pinch.

“Ivišić’s struggles staying healthy along with his lack of physicality as a rebounder, post-defender and screen-setter, and poor awareness as a passer and perimeter defender have made him more of a theoretical prospect for scouts, however. He got a cold shoulder from the NBA in each of the past two drafts, and now will be automatically eligible the next time he elects to enter. Nevertheless, he’ll intrigue NBA teams every time he steps on the floor.”

It is obvious that Ivisic has all the tools to make a splash at the NBA level. If he puts that together this season in Lexington, this Kentucky team should be a fun one to follow.