What will Kentucky Football’s final record be?

It felt like Kentucky was on top of the world during its 5-0 start, but they’ve come crashing back down to Earth during their recent two-game skid.

Following Saturday’s embarrassing loss to Missouri, the Wildcats are now on a much-needed bye week as they rest up and get refocused for the rest of the schedule, which features three ranked foes in Alabama, Tennessee, and Louisville. The Cats also have two challenging road games at South Carolina and Mississippi State.

So, for this week’s Kentucky Reacts Survey, we’re asking what you think the Cats’ final regular-season record will be. Will Kentucky hit 7+ wins for the seventh time in eight years under Mark Stoops, or will the Cats continue to falter down the stretch?

Sound off in the poll below and in the comments section!

<a href="https://www.smartsurvey.co.uk/s/FEW16O/">Please take our survey</a>

