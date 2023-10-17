UK picked to finish 4th in SEC; Edwards and Reeves make All-SEC teams

Kentucky Wildcats freshman forward Justin Edwards and senior guard Antonio Reeves have been named to the media’s All-SEC preseason teams, it was announced Tuesday. Edwards was named to the First Team, while Reeves made the Second Team.

In addition, Kentucky was picked to finish fourth in the SEC preseason standings. The Tennessee Volunteers were picked to win the regular-season title.

Ranked as high as No. 3 overall in the 2023 recruiting class, Edwards was the MaxPreps Pennsylvania High School Player of the Year after helping lead Imhotep Charter to a state championship, where he scored 19 points in the championship game. He averaged 17.9 points and 7.5 rebounds per game for the season.

In the postseason, Edwards was named a McDonald’s All-American and even earned Co-MVP honors in the Iverson Classic.

During the 2023 GLOBL JAM with Kentucky, Edwards averaged 14.5 points and 6.5 rebounds per game while helping the Cats win a gold medal in Canada.

Reeves, the defending Co-SEC Sixth Man of the Year, averaged 14.4 points per game and made a team-high 80 3-pointers at a 39.8% clip last season. He reached double-figure scoring in 26 contests, including a career-high 37 points at Arkansas.

Against the Razorbacks, he was 12/17 from the field and 11/11 on free throws. He was tabbed the MVP of UK’s GLOBL JAM after pacing the Cats in scoring with 23.0 points per game and 4.5 made 3-pointers per outing. He was also recently named the men’s basketball MVP of Big Blue Madness 2023 after winning the 3-point contest.

SEC Basketball Media Poll

All-SEC First Team

Justin Edwards, Kentucky

Grant Nelson, Alabama

Trevon Brazile, Arkansas

Johni Broome, Auburn

Tolu Smith, Mississippi State

Santiago Vescovi, Tennessee

Wade Taylor IV, Texas A&M

All-SEC Second Team

Antonio Reeves, Kentucky

Mark Sears, Alabama

Davonte Davis, Arkansas

Riley Kugel, Florida

Zakai Zeigler, Tennessee

Preseason SEC Player of the Year: Wade Taylor IV, Texas A&M