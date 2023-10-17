Jayden Quaintance reschedules visit to Kentucky

The Kentucky Wildcats were set to host a major hoops visitor this week in five-star center Jayden Quaintance.

However, that visit is getting pushed back to next week, according to Travis Graf.

This comes after John Calipari visited Quaintance on Monday.

Quaintance is rescheduling his official visit to Kentucky for next weekend.



— Travis Graf (@TravisGrafHoops) October 17, 2023

It appears Kentucky wants to host Quaintance when there’s a game at Rupp Arena. This week, they’ll be playing the Blue-White Game in Northern Kentucky.

Next week, Kentucky will be at Rupp to host Georgetown College.

This is expected to be the final visit for Quaintance, who is hoping to make his college decision in time for the early signing period in November.

Kentucky’s biggest competition for him is believed to be Missouri, as there’s a very good chance he’ll be playing in the SEC this time next year, though the G-League is also in consideration. There are currently two Rivals FutureCast predictions in favor of the Tigers.

Will John Calipari and Kentucky be able to win out in this recruitment? One could argue this is the Cats’ most important target in the class of 2024. Quaintance is currently a consensus top-15 recruit ranked as high a No. 6 overall at On3.

We’ll find out soon enough.