Tuesday Headlines: Dick Vitale Edition

Many of us have kept Dick Vitale in our thoughts and prayers as he continues his battle with cancer. And, per his announcement on Monday, it appears Dicky V is doing quite well.

I received this from ⁦@DickieV⁩. He’s back baby pic.twitter.com/1O8XJvjoEc — Joey Knight (@TBTimes_Bulls) October 16, 2023

Vitale said he is on track to make his return for late November when preseason ranked No. 16 Kentucky hosts No. 7 Miami in Lexington for the SEC-ACC Challenge. He said he hopes to be there and as of now plans to be there. Vitale continued by thanking everyone for their prayers and love that’s been sent his way during this process. He said it’s been tough, but reminds himself to just have faith and think positive.

If you’re not up-to-date on Vitale’s condition, this is his third battle with cancer since 2021. First he was dealing with lymphoma and melanoma, but now is recovering from cancer found in his vocal cords. He had not been able to speak for months and says everyone who watches the video above are the first people to hear him speak during that time span.

There’s absolutely no question that college basketball is a much better place with Dick Vitale and his return to broadcasting will bring an incredible amount of joy to fans across the country. His road back hasn’t been an easy one, but you can see how much passion he has for the sport and the fans through his determination to return to broadcasting.

Big Blue Madness as a movie. Basketball season is here. Go Big Blue. pic.twitter.com/yQWS8I4dHi — Kentucky Men’s Basketball (@KentuckyMBB) October 16, 2023

