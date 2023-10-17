Kentucky Football Bowl Projections Week 8

It is no secret the last two weeks for the Kentucky Wildcats football program have not been pretty.

After a blowout loss to the Georgia Bulldogs two weeks ago, the Cats will now enter the bye week after a disastrous home loss to the Missouri Tigers on Saturday night.

Despite both of those losses, Kentucky enters the bye week at 5-2 overall but is staring down a tough stretch of games that includes Tennessee and Alabama in a three-week span. But to get bowl eligible, the Cats just need to pick up one win in the final five games to go bowling once again.

The problem is that it’s not a sentence many of us expected to read or type heading into this season...

Nevertheless, the situation is the situation. With the two-game losing streak, bowl experts also have the Cats sliding down the tiers of game destinations heading into week eight of the season.

Go get a win against the Vols in a few weeks, and things could start to look better. End up losing, and these games will just keep sliding.

Now let’s take a look at some of the predictions for where the Cats will play their post-season football: