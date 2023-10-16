Kentucky ranked 16th in the first Coaches Poll

It is officially college basketball season, as the Kentucky Wildcats are only two weeks away from squaring off against Georgetown College in the team's first exhibition game on October 27th.

With that in mind, it’s also time for the first polls to get released as we head into the season's first weeks.

For UK, they landed at No. 16 overall in the first AP Top 25 earlier today, and the USA Today Coaches Poll has the Cats ranked in the exact same spot.

Similar to the AP Poll, Kentucky has eight teams on their schedule ranked in the first Coaches Poll, which includes four SEC teams in Tennessee (No. 10), Arkansas (No. 14), Texas A&M (No. 19), and Alabama (No. 24). The remaining teams are Kansas (No. 1), Gonzaga (No. 12), Miami (FL) (No. 13), and North Carolina (No. 21).

Obviously, the Coaches Poll seems to be high on the potential of this Kentucky team but also doesn't know what to expect when they tip off the season against New Mexico State on November 6th.

Should be fun to see how this team progresses over the season's first few weeks.

Kansas Purdue Duke Michigan State UConn Houston Marquette Creighton Florida Atlantic Tennessee Arizona Gonzaga Miami Arkansas San Diego State Kentucky Baylor Texas Texas A&M Villanova North Carolina USC Saint Mary’s Alabama UCLA

Others Receiving Votes: Illinois (20-13) 45; Wisconsin (20-15) 43; Maryland (22-13) 29; TCU (22-13) 26; Colorado (18-17) 21; Xavier (27-10) 17; Ohio State (16-19) 16; St. John’s (18-15) 13; Virginia (25-8) 13; Kansas State (26-10) 8; Indiana (23-12) 7; Auburn (21-13) 5; Florida (16-17) 5; Washington (16-16) 5; Missouri (25-10) 4; Memphis (26-9) 3; Oregon (21-15) 3; Iowa State (19-14) 2; Mississippi State (21-13) 2; Boise State (24-10) 1, Yale (21-9) 1.

Too high, too low, or just right for Kentucky? Let us know!