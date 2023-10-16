Kentucky Football holds players-only meeting following 2-game skid

If you had asked any Kentucky Wildcats fan how they felt after thumping Florida two weeks ago, the vibes would have never been higher.

Now after a second straight embarrassing loss, the feelings around the fanbase have completely shifted, and for good reason.

Mark Stoops took the stage this evening for his weekly call-in show and mentioned an event that happened today that could hopefully change the trajectory of the season for the better.

A players-only meeting.

It sounds like Stoops likes what took place as well.

“I saw great leadership. The players had a great meeting with themselves… they care,” said Stoops.

Typically, when you hear about these meetings, one of two things happens: It either has worked itself out, or the tensions grow, causing the train to derail even more.

With a final five-game slate that includes three road games, and home matchups with Tennessee and Alabama, let's hope things are getting back on track quickly.

Either way, it is going to be interesting to follow practice reports over the next two weeks. Some things have to change, and now is the time to make it happen.

When asked about leadership and players stepping up, Mark Stoops says there was a players only meeting today.



“I saw great leadership. The players had a great meeting with themselves… they care.”



(Via UK Sports Network) pic.twitter.com/ve0W1c1vW2 — Tristan Pharis (@TristanUda) October 16, 2023

A Sea of Blue comes loaded with Kentucky Wildcats news, so ‘like’ our Facebook page and follow us on Twitter. Go Cats!