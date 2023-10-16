John Calipari interviews Big Z: ‘He gonna be good’

The Kentucky Wildcats got wonderful news recently with the addition of Zvonimir Ivisic to the men’s basketball roster.

Not only does Ivisic have the potential to be an impact player in Year 1, but he’ll also provide some much-needed depth to a Kentucky frontcourt that will be without Aaron Bradshaw and Ugonna Onyenso for at least another month.

Now that Big Z has had a chance to get accustomed to Lexington and UK’s campus, he just did a quick interview with head coach John Calipari that fans won’t want to miss.

In the interview, the two discussed:

How to pronounce his name.

His journey to America.

His younger brother, who is also a major hoops talent.

Testing the NBA Draft waters.

His goal at Kentucky.

Be sure to check out the full interview below.

Get to know a little bit about Big Z as he gets settled in on campus! https://t.co/q17fZJKIJi pic.twitter.com/ibDHxk0aD1 — John Calipari (@UKCoachCalipari) October 16, 2023

