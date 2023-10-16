 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

John Calipari interviews Big Z: ‘He gonna be good’

“I just want to help the team win, mostly. And I want to play for you (John Calipari) also.”

By Jason Marcum
Big Z Coach Cal on Twitter

The Kentucky Wildcats got wonderful news recently with the addition of Zvonimir Ivisic to the men’s basketball roster.

Not only does Ivisic have the potential to be an impact player in Year 1, but he’ll also provide some much-needed depth to a Kentucky frontcourt that will be without Aaron Bradshaw and Ugonna Onyenso for at least another month.

Now that Big Z has had a chance to get accustomed to Lexington and UK’s campus, he just did a quick interview with head coach John Calipari that fans won’t want to miss.

In the interview, the two discussed:

Be sure to check out the full interview below.

