Kentucky vs. Tennessee time and TV channel set

When the Kentucky Wildcats return from their bye, they’ll get a monster Week 9 matchup with the No. 15 Tennessee Volunteers.

On Monday, the SEC announced game times and TV channel designations for that week, featuring Kentucky vs. Tennessee on ESPN at 7 pm ET.

The Vols are currently 5-1 overall and 2-1 in SEC play following a narrow victory over Texas A&M this past week. They’ll be on the road this week to face the No. 8 Alabama Crimson Tide.

Kentucky now sits at 5-2 overall and 2-2 in SEC play following a two-game skid. The Cats lost at No. 1 Georgia in Week 6 and fell at home to No. 20 Missouri this past weekend.

Let’s hope the bye provides Kentucky with the spark it will need to survive the rest of its SEC gauntlet.

SEC Football Week 9 TV Schedule