Jasper Johnson plans to stay in the class of 2025; eyes Peach Jam Decision

The state of Kentucky has produced several high-profile basketball recruits over the last few seasons and has a handful of players who are pushing for five-star rankings in the years to come.

One of those players is class of 2025 guard Jasper Johnson. Originally from Wofford County, the star guard currently plays for Link Academy, and according to a conversation with Jack Pilgrim and the Sunday AM Sports Talk crew, he has a timeline for when fans could expect a commitment.

“I plan on committing at Peach Jam this coming year,” Johnson said. “I’ll be ready by then.”

Johnson has a long offer sheet that includes the Kentucky Wildcats alongside Kansas, Louisville, North Carolina, Baylor, Memphis, Indiana, Missouri, Georgia Tech, and several others. With some unofficial visits taken, including a visit to Big Blue Madness this past Friday, he’s feeling the love for the UK coaching staff as well.

“I’m feeling (the love) a lot,” Johnson told Pilgrim. “Coach Cal, Orlando Antigua, and Chin Coleman came to Link to see me two weeks ago, we sat down and talked for 20 minutes. Conversations are always good, they want to coach me, and they believe in me a lot.

“Being able to talk to them Friday in person, we talked about a lot of things other than basketball, what Kentucky as a program brings. It’s not just basketball as a one-year deal. It’s always great to talk to Coach Cal.”

During his interview on Sunday, he also mentioned the current plan is to stick it out in the 2025 class.

Going to be interesting to see if the Cats can bring the talented combo guard back to the Bluegrass State to play his college basketball.

Johnson is currently ranked as a five-star guard in the class of 2025 and is considered the No. 13 overall player in the class by the 247 Sports Composite Rankings.

Check out some of his highlights and the full Sunday AM Sports Talk interview below!

‘Like’ our Facebook page and follow us on Twitter for more UK news and views. Go Cats!