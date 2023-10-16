Monday Headlines: Maxwell Hairston Edition

Over the last two weeks, finding something to be proud of has been a difficult task for Kentucky Wildcats fans.

The Wildcats are losers of two straight, falling at Georgia last Saturday and then at home to Missouri this past weekend. They’ve lost by a combined score of 89-40 and are on the verge of a mid-season crisis as they enter their bye week.

But sophomore cornerback Maxwell Hairston is someone to be proud of if you’re a UK fan. He’s wasted little time this season asserting himself as the team’s best defensive back and has become one of Kentucky’s best players across that entire side of the ball.

Hairston recorded his fifth interception of the season on Saturday against Mizzou, which now leads the Southeastern Conference through seven full weeks of action. He’s also totaled 44 tackles, broken up three passes, and forced a fumble to add to an impressive first half of the year. Oh, and he’s returned two of the five interceptions for touchdown scores.

To put that into perspective, Hairston has scored more points (12) than wide receiver Barion Brown (6) and as many as wide receiver Dane Key (12) through seven games. Considering how much hype the team’s WR room had coming into the season, that’s pretty impressive.

Kentucky is scheduled to play Tennessee, Mississippi State, Alabama, South Carolina and Louisville to end the season. The Wildcats will need Hairston to continue his stellar play in the secondary if they hope to have success slowing down those passing attacks.

Tweet of the Day

The final chapter in today’s book pic.twitter.com/YCif5kpwkm — Kentucky Volleyball (@KentuckyVB) October 16, 2023

Big-time win for the volleyball Cats!

Headlines

DeLeye Propels No. 23 Kentucky to 3-0 Sweep on Rocky Top – UK Athletics

Thanks to double-figure scoring from three Kentucky players, the No. 23 Kentucky Volleyball team went to Rocky Top and swept the No. 10 Tennessee Lady Vols inside Food City Arena on Sunday night.

UK Continues to Stumble Following Loss to Mizzou - Vaught’s Views

Is there any fixing this?

No. 18 Kentucky Drops 2-0 Decision to Mississippi State – UK Athletics

A record-setting, 13-match unbeaten streak to start the 2023 season came to a close on Sunday as No. 18 Kentucky was tripped up by Mississippi State.

Ravens’ Kyle Hamilton ejected for hit on Titans’ Chris Moore - ESPN

Was this questionable?

Mark Stoops Understands Why Fans Are Frustrated - Vaught’s Views

They have every right to be.

Washington cracks top 5; Air Force gets 1st ranking since ‘19 - ESPN

Missouri up to 20th.

Lack of Discipline Bothering Mark Stoops - Vaught’s Views

As it should.

Aaron Rodgers throws in pregame warmups - ESPN

This is certainly something.

UK falls out of AP Poll Top 25 after loss to Mizzou - KSR

Will they make another appearance this year?

‘SNL’ lampoons Deion Sanders, Colorado football - USA Today

This was great.