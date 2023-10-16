Boogie Fland sets decision date

One of the top prospects in the class of 2024 is ready to make his college decision.

Boogie Fland, the No. 10 player in the class of 2024 at Rivals.com, is set to make his college choice on Friday, October 20th, according to Joe Tipton of On3.

Down to the Kentucky Wildcats, Indiana Hoosiers, and Alabama Crimson Tide, it’s seen as a race between Kentucky and Indiana for the five-star guard’s services.

John Calipari has been going all-in on Fland as his recruitment winds down, visiting him multiple times over the past couple of months.

Fland is just one of a very select few guards who John Calipari is eyeing in the 2024 class, as the class itself is seen as one of the weakest recruiting classes in recent memory.

Kentucky has just one commit so far in 2024 in the way of four-star center Somto Cyril. Kentucky is also in on Jayden Quaintance, who some may consider Kentucky the leader for, Karter Knox, VJ Edgecombe, Patrick Ngongba, and Billy Richmond.

