Vince Marrow sends a message to BBN

After Saturday’s disappointing loss to the Missouri Tigers, the vibe around the fanbase regarding the football team is beginning to shift.

Now on a two-game skid, the Kentucky Wildcats enter the bye week 5-2 with Tennessee looming on the horizon, a game the Cats rarely come out victorious in.

Vince Marrow sent a message to the Big Blue Nation on Sunday night, vowing to right the ship on the season.

BBN thanks for showing up last night. We really appreciate the support. I promise we will get this season going back in the right direction. Block out the noise. Go Big Blue. — CoachMarrowUK (@vincemarrow) October 15, 2023

As expected, the fanbase was too happy with dropping their first home game to Mizzou since 2013, and nor should they be. Kentucky has taken backward steps over the past two seasons compared to where they were in 2021.

Add on Mark Stoops’ recent ‘pony up’ comments, and it was a recipe for disaster on Saturday night. ‘

Hopefully, the bye week is a chance for the program and team to take a look in the mirror and have some self-reflection. If not, this is a season that could very quickly go off the rails.