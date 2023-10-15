Kentucky out of Coaches and AP Polls following back-to-back losses

After a blowout loss to Georgia in Athens and a brutal loss to Missouri in Lexington, the Kentucky Wildcats fell out of both the Coaches and AP Top 25 Polls.

The Wildcats were only in the Coaches and AP Polls for two short weeks after a win against Florida got them into the top 25 for the first time all year. But after losing to the Bulldogs 51-13, many were curious if Kentucky would be ranked in either poll. They managed to come in at No. 23 in the Coaches Poll and No. 24 in the AP Poll.

Then came the Missouri game, where both teams needed to respond after taking losses in the previous week. Kentucky started off hot by going up 14-0, but the Tigers quickly came back and outscored Kentucky 38-7 to end the game with the final score being 38-21.

Now after falling out of the top 25 in both polls, Kentucky will have a chance to regroup after playing undisciplined the past two weeks due to penalties. The team can also get more healthy to face off against the Tennessee Volunteers on October 28th in Kroger Field.

As for how far Kentucky slid down in both polls, in the Coaches Poll, they slid down to No. 34. For the AP Top 25 Poll, they went down to No. 32, receiving four points in the latest poll.

Now let’s get a chance to look at both polls heading into Week 8.

Others Receiving Votes: James Madison 67; Clemson 54; Florida 29; Fresno State 21; Washington State 20; Arizona 13; Wyoming 12; Oklahoma State 12; Miami (FL) 12; Maryland 11; Kentucky 9; Liberty 5; Kansas State 5; UNLV 4; Texas A&M 4; West Virginia 3; Memphis 1; Kansas 1.

Georgia Michigan Ohio State Florida State Washington Oklahoma Penn State Texas Oregon North Carolina Alabama Oregon State Ole Miss Utah Notre Dame Duke Tennessee USC Trojans LSU Missouri Louisville Air Force Tulane Iowa UCLA

Others Receiving Votes: James Madison 70; Clemson 35; Florida 12; Washington St. 11; Fresno St. 6; Liberty 5; Kentucky 4; Wyoming 4; Kansas 2; West Virginia 1; Oklahoma St. 1; Miami 1.