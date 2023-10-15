Sunday Headlines: Time for the Bye Edition

The days continue to become darker for Kentucky Football. Just a week after their blowout loss at Georgia, Kentucky was handed what’s being deemed a bad home loss to the Missouri Tigers, 38-21.

Aside from their first two drives, nothing went quite right for Kentucky on Saturday night.

The Wildcats jumped out to a 14-0 lead but were then outscored 38-7 in blowout fashion. Turnovers, penalties, drops, and questionable coaching in key situations all led to frustrated fans for a second consecutive week.

Thankfully, fans will get a break from any further disappointment as Kentucky enters their bye week. With a 5-2 record, you would think there would still be some optimism surrounding the 2023 season. But all signs point to this bye week making or breaking the back half of the year for Kentucky — and the odds aren’t in their favor.

During his time at Kentucky, head coach Mark Stoops is 5-8 coming out of a bye. And recent memory doesn’t help, considering last year’s game following the bye was a blowout loss at Tennessee.

Well, could you guess who is on deck for Kentucky when they return to the field?

A Tennessee Volunteers team that enjoys any chance they get to beat up on the Wildcats.

And even after that game, it doesn’t get any better for Kentucky. The Wildcats head to Mississippi State the week after their matchup with Tennessee before returning home to host the dreaded Alabama Crimson Tide.

Securing a victory over Missouri to carry some momentum into the bye week would’ve been a great plan to execute. But instead, Kentucky now heads into the off week having lost two straight and will be asked lots of questions on what exactly needs to change for this team to show signs of improvement.

Let us know what changes you would try to implement during Kentucky’s bye week and how you think Kentucky will fare once they start the back half of their schedule.

Tweet of the Day

Kentucky continues to play undisciplined. — Shawn Smith (@gbbcountry) October 15, 2023

Best way to sum up UK’s season in five words.

