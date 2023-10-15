Jayden Quaintance talks recruitment ahead of UK visit

Jayden Quaintance is ranked No. 9 overall recruit and No. 2 among centers in the class of 2024, according to 247 Sports.

With the recruitment heating up for the 6-foot-9, 230-pound big man, he has recently gone on different school visits and also met with the G-League with the option for him to turn pro.

This coming week, Quaintance will take an official visit with the Kentucky Wildcats that begins October 20th.

Ahead of that visit, Quaintance broke down his recruitment so far with 247 Sports’ Travis Branham.

Here is what he had to say of the upcoming Kentucky visit.

”Just seeing what the energy is like from the fanbase. The last time we were there, the gym wasn’t set up so just seeing what that’s like and what the energy is around the basketball team because I know they’re a basketball school first. That will be fun and just seeing all they have to offer, their play-style, how I fit in and if it makes sense for me to go that route.”

Kentucky, at this time, is expected to be Quaintance’s final official visit.

“I don’t think so,” he said when asked if he will take any more visits after Kentucky. “I don’t want to be visiting schools that I am not highly considering.”

And once that visit concludes, Quaintance plans to take a step back and really evaluate his options while preparing for his senior season of high school hoops.

“After Kentucky, I think I will be settling back into school and getting ready for the season and thinking about my decision,” he said. “I am getting closer and closer to that commitment.”

“I don’t want to commit too early and get myself into a situation I don’t like because I rushed it,” he added.

With Kentucky set to be after many different recruits in the Class of 2024, it will be nice to get this class rolling, with hopefully many different commits coming during the early signing period in November.

Be sure to read the entire post at 247 Sports for more insight into Quaintance’s recruitment.