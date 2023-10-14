 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Box score, MVP, and Twitter reactions to Kentucky’s embarrassing loss to Missouri

Ouch.

By Adam Haste
Drew Brown - A Sea Of Blue

The Kentucky Wildcats were back in Kroger Field on Saturday night for a matchup against the Missouri Tigers.

It was a fantastic start for the Cats as the defense forced a 3-and-out followed by a 9-play 65-yard touchdown drive by the offense as Devin Leary hit Ray Davis for the 7-yard touchdown.

Kentucky’s defense quickly handed the ball back to the offense as Maxwell Hairston got his 5th interception of the season.

Once again, the offense marched right down the field, and the drive was capped off with Leary running in from 13 yards out to make it 14-0.

Unfortunately, Missouri was able to find the end zone on a 40-yard touchdown pass on a fake punt to make it 14-7.

On third down, Leary made a perfect throw, but the same story that we have seen all season was told once again as the pass was dropped, and all momentum shifted in Missouri’s favor.

The end of the first half could not have gone worse for Kentucky as the offense continued to sputter, and Missouri continued to add to the scoreboard.

A field goal and another miserable end of the half defensive performance allowed Missouri to finish the half with 17 unanswered points, and the Tigers took a 17-14 lead into the break.

The second half got off to a disastrous start as Barion Brown fumbled, setting Missouri up in excellent field position.

Thankfully the defense was able to hold them to a field goal, making it a 20-14 ballgame.

Later in the third, Missouri missed a field goal, and the Cats were able to take advantage, and 7-plays later, Leary hit Anthony Brown-Stephens for a 4-yard touchdown to take a 21-20 lead.

Unfortunately, the defense was not able to step up and allowed Missouri to drive down the field and retake the lead 28-21.

After another miserable offensive drive and miserable punt, Missouri took complete control of this game and made it a 35-21 ballgame.

A very undisciplined performance from Kentucky in this one as Missouri got the 38-21 win in Lexington.

Game MVP

This season may end up producing the record for a player being named MVP, as once again, the clear answer is Ray Davis. Unfortunately, it once again feels like he wasn’t used enough in this one.

What little successful offense we have seen from this team, it is always Davis who is making it happen, and he made it happen again on Saturday.

Davis came out of the gate strong as he rushed for 96 yards and hauled in a 7-yard touchdown reception all in the first half to make it 7 consecutive games with a touchdown.

He went on to finish the game with 19 carries for 127 yards and the one receiving touchdown. The problem was after the first quarter, it took too long to get him involved again.

Box Score

Twitter Reactions

