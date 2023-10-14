Saturday Headlines: Missouri Gameday Edition

Good morning BBN!

The Kentucky Wildcats return to Kroger Field tonight as they face off with the Missouri Tigers.

After a poor performance in Athens last Saturday, Mark Stoops and his team have now turned their attention to not making one loss turn into two. This Tigers team is going to be a tough opponent to do just that.

Featuring a solid passing attack with Brady Cook and Luther Burden, this Missouri offense is going to look to test Brad White’s defense in the passing game. If Cody Schrader is unable to go for Mizzou in the backfield, this game becomes even more of an air-it-out attack by the Tigers.

This game, however, is going to depend on the efficiency from this Kentucky offense. Ray Davis has been a superstar, but the rest of the offensive unit has been lackluster, to say the least. That needs to change tonight.

Going to be a fun one at Kroger Field. Let’s hope the Cats can add another one to the win column and get bowl eligible for another season under Mark Stoops.

Go Cats!

Tweet of the Day

Your Big Blue Madness Dunk Contest Champion is…JOEY HART!!! pic.twitter.com/dhJoJBSENP — Brandon Ramsey (@BRamseyKSR) October 14, 2023

Joey Hart had the BBN going crazy at Big Blue Madness last night.

Headlines

Big Blue Preview: Kentucky vs. Missouri – UK Athletics

Kentucky leads the all-time series against Missouri, 9-4. The Wildcats lead the series in Lexington, 5-1.

Four Kentucky commitments in updated Top247 rankings - CatsPause

247 Sports has updated its Top247 prospects and four Kentucky commitments made the cut.

Allen And Kruger Guide Wildcats To Sixth Place Finishes At Crimson Classic – UK Athletics

The pair led the way for their respective teams for the third consecutive race

Four-star Kentucky commits Jacob and Jerod Smith to take official visits to UK this weekend - CatsPause

The twins have been committed to the Wildcats since Sep. 15.

Mingione Inks Extension with Kentucky Baseball – UK Athletics

Nick Mingione has led two of the most successful seasons in school history with a pair of NCAA Regional championships and two 40+ win seasons in seven seasons. There had previously been just five such campaigns in the program’s 100-year history.

KSR’s Scout Take: Kentucky MBB Pro Day - KSR

What do NBA scouts think of the Kentucky Wildcats following the team’s Pro Day this week? There is plenty to like.

Kentucky Gymnastics Announces 2024 Season Schedule – UK Athletics

The homestand will kick off with Excite Night on Jan. 26 where the Wildcats will host the Georgia Bulldogs to start the 2024 gymnastics takeover of Rupp Arena.

Kentucky vs. Missouri: National Media Predictions - KSR

Both Kentucky and Missouri are coming off rough weeks. The Tigers covering 2.5 points is a popular pick for Saturday’s showdown.

Cameron Mills chats with the Kentucky Men’s Basketball team – UK Athletics

Cameron Mills sat down with members of Kentucky Men's Basketball team at picture day.

Sources - Colorado's Travis Hunter likely in, on snap count - ESPN

Colorado two-way star Travis Hunter remains on track to play against Stanford, sources told ESPN, but staff will keep an eye on him pregame to make sure he is ready.

Emeka Egbuka to miss Purdue game with injury - ESPN

Ohio State wide receiver Emeka Egbuka will miss Saturday's game at Purdue due to a leg injury suffered last week against Maryland, coach Ryan Day said.

2023 MLB playoffs: Four reasons why top-seeded teams, including three 100-win clubs, keep getting eliminated - CBSSports.com

The teams with the five best records during the regular season went a combined 1-13 in the postseason.

And here are this week’s Kentucky Reacts results!

Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.