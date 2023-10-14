Kentucky vs. Missouri game thread and pregame reading

The Kentucky Wildcats face off against the Missouri Tigers at 7 pm ET inside Kroger Field. You can watch the game on the SEC Network or stream it live at WatchESPN or the ESPN app (mobile).

The Cats and the Tigers have turned into one of the more fun rivalries in the SEC over the last few years. Both teams hate each other, and you can tell by how aggressive and physical these games are every year.

Despite the bad blood, the Cats have won six of the last seven matchups, so you know Mizzou is going to try their hardest to change the tides of the rivalry.

After last week, Kentucky needs to reset everything and forget about the destruction at Georgia. So many unforced errors, a lack of discipline, and timing being off.

They have to put that behind them and focus on what’s ahead because it is very challenging. The Tigers have looked great this season, and the schedule continues to get harder after this game too.

Of note: Starting guard Jager Burton is set to miss this game due to injury, according to KSR.

Also, tonight will see the black jerseys make their return!

