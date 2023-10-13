Marc Nave visiting Kentucky after decommitting from Ohio State

Class of 2024 three-star offensive lineman Marc Nave began a visit with the Kentucky Wildcats on Friday after decommitting to Ohio State recently, according to Nave’s social media.

Nave originally committed to Ohio State but backed out of his commitment on September 30th. Since then, Kentucky has joined back and started to recruit him again. Nave is a 6-foot-5, 315-pound offensive lineman from Toledo, Ohio.

Since announcing his decommitment, he has picked up offers from Purdue, Arizona State, and South Florida. He was originally recruited by Georgia, Auburn, Missouri, Louisville, Kentucky, and more.

Rivals currently has Nave ranked 15th among interior offensive linemen in the 2024 class and 21st in the state of Ohio.

When looking back at his original recruitment, Kentucky first offered Nave back in May of 2022, which was his third offer but the first Power Five offer he received. At this time, associate head coach Vince Marrow is currently recruiting Nave, and with Marrow having a strong relationship in Ohio, we could see another kid from Ohio commit to Kentucky.

Recently, Brian Robinson committed to Kentucky from Westerville, Ohio.

With his recent decommitment, it is great to hear that Kentucky has started to recruit him again to be able to strengthen the Big Blue Wall in the future. Nave is set to visit from Friday through Sunday.