Big Blue Madness recap and Twitter reactions

Kentucky Basketball is back, and Antonio Reeves is already collecting more hardware.

By Ethan DeWitt
Antonio Reeves Dylan Ballard - A Sea Of Blue

College basketball is officially here, folks.

As the Kentucky Wildcats kicked off the year with tonight's Big Blue Madness, we are now only a few weeks away from the Cats squaring off against another team to get exhibition season started.

The night started off with Kyra Elzy’s team taking the floor. With a practically brand-new roster, the women’s team has the ability to run the court and create some excitement with their top-tier guard play.

To round out the women’s time on the floor, Maddie Scherr took home the three-point contest crown for the 2023 edition of BBM.

For the men, the night kicked off with an electric hype video right into player introductions. Reed Sheppard, DJ Wagner, and Zvonimir Ivisic landed the biggest applause of the evening until Joey Hart stole the show by winning the dunk contest.

Antonio Reeves also took home his second Big Blue Madness three-point contest trophy. Reeves also took home Big Blue Madness MVP honors for the men, while Scherr was named MVP for women.

The scrimmage was once again a dunk contest up and down the floor, but you could see the potential this team has in flashes. Once the games start and this team gets in the open court, it is going to be a show.

Another successful Big Blue Madness is in the books.

Now let’s take a quick look at some Twitter reactions from tonight's event.

