Big Blue Madness recap and Twitter reactions

College basketball is officially here, folks.

As the Kentucky Wildcats kicked off the year with tonight's Big Blue Madness, we are now only a few weeks away from the Cats squaring off against another team to get exhibition season started.

The night started off with Kyra Elzy’s team taking the floor. With a practically brand-new roster, the women’s team has the ability to run the court and create some excitement with their top-tier guard play.

To round out the women’s time on the floor, Maddie Scherr took home the three-point contest crown for the 2023 edition of BBM.

For the men, the night kicked off with an electric hype video right into player introductions. Reed Sheppard, DJ Wagner, and Zvonimir Ivisic landed the biggest applause of the evening until Joey Hart stole the show by winning the dunk contest.

Antonio Reeves also took home his second Big Blue Madness three-point contest trophy. Reeves also took home Big Blue Madness MVP honors for the men, while Scherr was named MVP for women.

The scrimmage was once again a dunk contest up and down the floor, but you could see the potential this team has in flashes. Once the games start and this team gets in the open court, it is going to be a show.

Another successful Big Blue Madness is in the books.

Now let’s take a quick look at some Twitter reactions from tonight's event.

Big Blue Carpet pic.twitter.com/XLOATknrKp — Dylan Ballard (@DylanBallard_UK) October 13, 2023

Maddie Scherr is going to be the heart and soul of this years team that’s a fact — Barstool Kentucky (@BarstoolUK) October 13, 2023

Your '23-'24 Kentucky Men's Basketball team. pic.twitter.com/00Tuo9L12M — Kentucky Men’s Basketball (@KentuckyMBB) October 14, 2023

Video featuring former Kentucky basketball stars addressing the Rupp Arena crowd was shown on the big screen. It ends with Oscar Tshiebwe.



“No. 9’s ahead of us. Go Cats.” — Ben Roberts (@BenRobertsHL) October 14, 2023

And then a lefty hammer dunk after a lob off the side of the backboard for Joey Hart, who then takes the dunk contest trophy from Michael Kidd-Gilchrist. Did not see that one coming. https://t.co/dSrRwNn4hA — Kyle Tucker (@KyleTucker_ATH) October 14, 2023

Antonio Reeves is your 2023 Big Blue Madness three-point champion.



Back-to-back winner. Barely defeats Reed Sheppard in the final round by a score of 20-19. https://t.co/6l20w3AlK3 — Jacob Polacheck (@PolacheckKSR) October 14, 2023

There is something so therapeutic about watching Antonio Reeves draining threes inside Rupp Arena again pic.twitter.com/rebIHJVnXl — Maggie Davis (@MaggieDavisTV) October 14, 2023

Joey would jump over Rondo in this photo https://t.co/Eu45GYh1Ja — Drew Franklin (@DrewFranklinKSR) October 14, 2023

Justin Edwards OVER Adou Thiero



Calipari is having none of it pic.twitter.com/gGDOd1fM76 — BBN Tonight (@BBNTonight) October 14, 2023

Kentucky about to scrimmage on the Rupp court.



Big Z in uniform, but looks like he won't be participating tonight. Aaron Bradshaw and Ugonna Onyenso obviously out, too.



Blue: Dillingham, Sheppard, Hart, Canada, Mitchell.

White: Wagner, Reeves, Horn, Edwards, Burks. — Ben Roberts (@BenRobertsHL) October 14, 2023

I am fascinated by John Calipari's new catchphrase that he's uttered about a half-dozen times on ESPN platforms this week: "Administrations win championships." pic.twitter.com/qGvdAgR8fW — Kyle Tucker (@KyleTucker_ATH) October 14, 2023

Me trying to pick my favorite player on this team bc I love them. pic.twitter.com/l7x1g4ujRe — Big Blue Drew (@BigBlueDrew33) October 14, 2023

Maddie Scherr wins #BigBlueMadness MVP for Kentucky women's basketball. Antonio Reeves wins MVP for the men. — Caroline Makauskas (@cmakauskas) October 14, 2023

Calipari: If you want to be one of the first to see Big Z play, we have the Blue-White Game coming up in Northern KY for ongoing flood/disaster relief efforts in the state. Says only about 1K tickets remain. — Jeff Drummond (@JDrumUK) October 14, 2023

