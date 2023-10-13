Bleav in Kentucky previews Wildcats vs. Tigers

After last week’s setback in Athens, the No. 23 Kentucky Wildcats will look to rebound this week when the No. 25 Missouri Tigers invade Kroger Field.

Ahead of the game, Vinny Hardy, Aaron Gershon, and Jalen Whitlow dropped a fresh episode of Bleav in Kentucky.

This week, the guys welcomed The Unwritten Rule’s Jack Knowlton and Kenny Van Doren to the show to discuss Missouri vs. Kentucky.

The crew also discussed:

The debacle at No. 1 Georgia.

Will the football Cats rebound vs. Missouri?

Kentucky Basketball Pro Day.

Big Blue Madness.

And more.

Listen to the full episode below, then subscribe to the podcast on the Bleav Podcast Network, YouTube, Stitcher, iTunes, Audible, and Spotify.

A Sea of Blue comes jam-packed with the best Kentucky Wildcats links, news, analysis, and some other fun stuff for our readers, so make sure you go like our Facebook page and follow us on Twitter. Go Cats!!