Kentucky vs. Missouri odds, betting trends, and expert picks

Instead of sugar-coating it, let’s just call it what it was... the No. 23 Kentucky Wildcats were completely out-classed last Saturday in their blowout loss at Georgia. Trying to find a “bright spot” or “positive takeaway” from a loss of that magnitude is difficult and somewhat unnecessary.

Kentucky is a good football team. So their focus should be getting back to what they do best: win in the trenches, run the football, minimize penalties, and hopefully make some plays downfield via their passing game.

This Saturday, the Wildcats will have an opportunity to do all of that against a feisty Missouri Tigers team. Head coach Mark Stoops and his team shouldn’t and won’t take the Tigers lightly, considering they’re still No. 25 in the latest Coaches Poll.

Kentucky and Missouri have a history of playing tight games, with this weekend set up for that trend to continue. Below you’ll find odds, betting trends, expert picks, and more.

Odds

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Kentucky is currently a two-point home favorite. The game total is set at 50.5 points. Kentucky is a half-point favorite in the 1st quarter and a half-point favorite in the 1st half. Their team total is 25.5 points, while Missouri’s is 24.5 points.

Betting Trends

Kentucky is 6-3 against the spread in its last nine games.

Missouri is 1-7 straight up in its last eight games vs. Kentucky.

The total has gone under in 15 of Kentucky’s last 20 games.

The total has gone under in four of Kentucky’s last five games against Missouri.

The total has gone over in four of Missouri’s last five games vs. the SEC.

Kentucky is 5-0 straight up in its last five games at home.

Kentucky is 4-1 straight up in its last five games at home vs. Missouri.

The total has gone under in nine of Kentucky’s last 12 games vs. the SEC.

The total has gone over in five of Missouri’s last six games.

Missouri is 1-4 against the spread in its last five games vs. Kentucky.

Missouri is 4-1 against the spread in its last five games on the road.

Expert Picks

According to Pick Watch, which rounds up every prediction across the net, has 68% of the picks in favor of Kentucky to beat Missouri.

Prediction

There’s so much pressure on Kentucky to improve their offense through the air. But if it’s not broke, why fix it? Ray Davis should return to posting big numbers and that should open up easy throws for quarterback Devin Leary and his talented group of wide receivers.

Kentucky’s defense won’t give up 51 points this week, but they’ll be tested by a competent offense. The Wildcats will be efficient in the red zone and make enough stops at the other end of the field to secure their sixth win of the season as they enter their BYE week.

Final Score: Kentucky 28, Missouri 20

Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.