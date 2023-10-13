Friday Headlines: Big Blue Madness and Wesley Woodyard Edition

A tradition unlike any other returns for another season with tonight’s Big Blue Madness. Both the Kentucky Wildcats men’s and women’s basketball teams will partake in the annual tipoff to their seasons.

Big Blue Madness will feature introductions of both teams and include contests, practice drills, videos, and more. This will be the 18th year BBM has been held at Rupp Arena.

Festivities are set to start at 7 pm ET, with tonight’s event televised via the SEC Network.

On Thursday, the Southeastern Conference released the 2023 SEC Football Legends class.

Representing Kentucky is former linebacker Wesley Woodyard, who played his final season for the Wildcats in 2007.

SEC 2023 Legends Class

Alabama OT Andre Smith 2006-08

Arkansas DT Dick Bumpas 1968-70

Auburn OL Ed King 1988-90

Florida QB Shane Matthews 1990-92

Georgia RB Knowshon Moreno 2007-08

Kentucky LB Wesley Woodyard 2004-07

LSU DB James Britt 1979-82

Ole Miss LB Patrick Willis 2003-06… — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) October 12, 2023

Woodyard was a two-time First-Team All-SEC player. He totaled 227 tackles, recorded six sacks, and picked off two passes during his three seasons at Kentucky. He also had five pass breakups and three forced fumbles.

After a solid career at Kentucky, Woodyard went on to the NFL, where he went undrafted and signed with the Denver Broncos as a free agent. After five seasons with the Broncos, he went on to play with the Tennessee Titans for another five seasons.

Being recognized as a member of the 2023 class is a well-deserved honor. Congrats, Wood!

Tweet of the Day

The West Virginia-Houston game just had the CRAZIEST ending you will ever see in college football... pic.twitter.com/9cX0BrmaQ0 — College Football Blue Bloods (@bluebloodsbias) October 13, 2023

Ouch for Neal Brown.

Headlines

Kentucky Defense Hoping to Bounce Back Against Missouri – UK Athletics

The Cats must find a way to learn from their mistakes and move forward.

2023-24 Kentucky Men’s Basketball Single-Game Ticket Information – UK Athletics

Early season games available for single-game purchase starting Oct. 17

Swimming & Diving Hosts Eastern Michigan on Alumni Weekend – UK Athletics

The women will square off against the Eagles while the men will hold an intrasquad meet on Friday.

Mizzou Coach Expects Another Close Game Against UK - Vaught’s Views

Should be a good one.

Dodgers enter offseason in search of postseason answers - ESPN

Will Ohtani be the answer?

Liam Coen Says Cats Aren’t Going to Stop Passing - Vaught’s Views

They’ll need to pick it up on Saturday.

College Basketball Way-Too-Early Top 25 - ESPN

Kansas sits on top.

Kentucky MBB hosting high-profile recruits for Big Blue Madness - KSR

Quite the lineup.

Youth football coach shot during practice by parent - USA Today

Just awful.

11 former Cats crack ESPN’s Top 100 rankings for 2023-24 - KSR

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander leads the group.

Will 49ers, Eagles remain unbeaten? - USA Today

Picks for Week 6.