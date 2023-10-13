SEC Power Rankings after Week 7

Greetings, BBN!

Missouri and Kentucky almost made it to the midway marker unbeaten but got knocked to 5-1 by the LSU Tigers and Georgia Bulldogs, respectively. That leaves the defending champs as our final undefeated team.

Alabama gained control of the West, taking out the Texas A&M Aggies on the road, and Ole Miss pulled out a four-quarter game with Arkansas to stay right behind Georgia in 2nd with a gaudy 5-1 record that includes some pretty impressive wins. A lot of interesting results from the front half of the season—now for the back half.

Let’s dive into the power rankings.

SEC Football Power Rankings after Week 6

Win of the Week: LSU

Everyone thought they’d be the first team to beat Missouri. Well, maybe not South Dakota but MTSU thought they would when they were within a touchdown in the fourth quarter, Kansas State thought they’d prevail in overtime only to watch an SEC-record field goal sail through as regulation expired, Memphis thought they would catch the Tigers napping, and Vanderbilt thought they would as they gave the Tigers their first road test. LSU must’ve approached this one different, because they succeeded where all others had failed, and bested Mizzou in Colombia after trailing 22-7 at one point in the first half. Now they’ve got a 4-2 record with three conference wins and great chances to finish in the upper tier of the league.

Gold Stars: Georgia

A lot of people expected the Bulldogs’ game with Kentucky to be close after the Wildcats’ big win over Florida, UGA’s recent close games, and a couple close UK-UGA games in the past few years. Well, those expectations were a bit off—the defending champs covered the spread by over three touchdowns.

Rotten Eggs: Vanderbilt

Starting to see a pattern here. The Commodores haven’t even come close in their SEC games so far, whether home or away. Now they get to play Georgia. Whoopee!

Achievement Unlocked: The 5-1 club

Finishing the first half of the season 5-1 is never easy in the SEC, but four teams sit in a logjam at the top of the standings at 5-1, while Georgia is 6-0 and Tennessee is 4-1. Those teams are Kentucky, Missouri, Alabama, and Ole Miss. Kentucky and Missouri will face off in Lexington this weekend, so only one of them will be able to join the 6-1 club.

That’s it for this week. Go Cats!