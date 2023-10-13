Pair of Wildcats tabbed Midseason All-Americans

The Kentucky Wildcats enter the back half of the season with one loss. Although they were blitzed by the top-ranked Georgia Bulldogs, Kentucky’s first several games should still be seen as successful.

Two Cats, Ray Davis and Deone Walker, were nominated to the Pro Football Focus Midseason All-American Team. Walker was an honorable mention, and Davis appeared on the Third Team. Audrid Estime from Notre Dame and MarShawn Lloyd from USC were the two backs ahead of Davis.

Davis has been among the best running backs in the entire nation. The Vandy transfer has been an absolute stud and had one of the best performances in program history with his 280-yard showing against the Gators. It was the third-highest rushing total in the Cats' lengthy history.

When the offense has stalled, he has often been the force to get them out of a slump. Davis has 653 rushing yards on the season and has a 7.2 per-carry average.

As for Walker, he has notched 2.5 sacks and three quarterback hurries. He totaled a sack and a tackle for a loss against Florida in the Cats' 33-14 victory two weeks ago. He has 2.5 tackles for a loss and 58 total tackles on the season while also providing a major presence in the interior of Kentucky’s defense.