Thursday Headlines: Big Z Arrival Edition

Big Z is finally expected to make it to the University of Kentucky today.

As John Calipari announced during Pro Day yesterday that Aaron Bradshaw and Ugonna Onyenso likely wouldn’t return for another 5-6 weeks, the news that Big Z should make his way to campus is welcome news for a Kentucky team that doesn’t have a healthy player taller than 6’9” right now.

By now, all of the BBN is aware of the hurdles and struggles that have accompanied getting Zvonomir Ivisic, aka Big Z, into the University of Kentucky, so the fact that we have made it to this point is something to be very happy about.

Hopefully, fans temper their expectations for the big man, especially in the early going, with him not joining the team until two weeks before the first exhibition game and just a little over three weeks before the season opener.

Nonetheless, getting him here is a big piece for this Kentucky Wildcats team, and we’re glad to have Big Z in Lexington!

Hopefully there is a rowdy crowd at Kroger Field on Saturday.

