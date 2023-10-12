3-star edge Austin Alexander talks early recruitment

With it still early for the class of 2025 three-star edge Austin Alexander, he spoke to A Sea of Blue on where he is currently at in his recruitment and what it also meant to get an offer from his home state Kentucky, with him being from Burlington.

“It was really cool to be offered by Kentucky,” Alexander tells A Sea of Blue. “Growing up a UK Basketball fan having them offer was a really dope moment.”

As for who he has been in contact with him currently from the coaching staff, it has been defensive coordinator Brad White and associate head coach Vince Marrow.

“Coach (Brad) White absolutely loves my film, and I get to speak with him sometimes,” says Alexander. “He is a great coach, and it’s great talking to him. Then Coach (Vince) Marrow is always hitting me up and just saying good luck and stuff, staying connected.”

With Alexander being recruited by other major schools, including North Carolina, Duke, Louisville, Notre Dame, Maryland, and other schools, he believes it would be a great honor to represent his home state of Kentucky.

“I love having pride for whatever I’m in,” Alexander says. “Like now I have great pride in being a Cooper (Jaguar), or great pride in being from Burlington. So in that aspect, I would love representing my home state.”

Alexander is planning to head to Notre Dame this week for a visit, but no other visits are set at this time. As for what schools he is interested in, the list is Kentucky, Clemson, Notre Dame, Purdue, and Wisconsin.

At this time, he has no set plan on when he will commit, but with most high school recruits, many commit in the summertime before the football season begins so they can focus on school and playing their senior year of football without a worry about where they will be playing next year.