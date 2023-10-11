Adou Thiero leaves Kentucky’s Pro Day early after injuring ankle

The Kentucky Wildcats hosted their annual Pro Day on Wednesday night, giving the players a chance to be seen by scouts from NBA teams.

Unfortunately, the night ended early for sophomore Adou Thiero, who was one of the standout performers during the team’s trip to Canada.

Thiero was off to a strong start Wednesday night, knocking down a pair of corner threes in 3-on-3 action, and had a strong finish at the rim.

However, his night was then cut short as he rolled his ankle and had to leave with a member of Kentucky’s training staff.

His status was not addressed during the broadcast outside of John Calipari saying Thiero turned his ankle, so hopefully, it is nothing that will lead to him missing an extended period of time.

Thiero showed in Canada how much progress he has made this offseason and is a potential starter after averaging 7.5 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 1.3 blocks during the GLOBL JAM event over the summer.

Let’s just hope this is just a minor setback, and he will be back on the court sooner rather than later, especially with Aaron Bradshaw and Ugonna Onyenso not playing for at least another month.