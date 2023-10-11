Calipari gives a not-so-good update on Bradshaw & Onyenso at UK Pro Day

Update: Well, so much for the good news.

During the Kentucky Basketball Pro Day broadcast, head coach John Calipari gave an update on Aaron Bradshaw and Ugonna Onyenso, saying they will be sidelined for another 5-6 weeks.

“We’ve got all these big guys out. We’re playing more 4-on-4 tonight. We have three seven-footers,” Cal exclaimed during the broadcast. “One should be here on campus tomorrow. We have the two with the foot injuries who are out another 5-6 weeks.”

Not great. If this holds true, we won’t see Bradshaw or Onyenso until after the Champions Classic matchup with the Kansas Jayhawks. That timeline would mean a return in late November, possibly in time for the November 28th matchup with the Miami Hurricanes.

Kentucky’s dangerously thin frontcourt is going to be really tested for the opening stretch of the regular season.

It didn’t take long for some good news to come out of the Kentucky Wildcats’ Pro Day.

Once the broadcast started, Kentucky had everyone other than Big Z on the floor doing some work, including centers Aaron Bradshaw and Ugonna Onyenso, neither of whom had a walking boot on.

The broadcast opened with the players doing warm-ups as though they were about to play a game, which Bradshaw and Onyenso were taking part in, including getting shots up.

However, once practice began, it was announced that neither player would take part in the Pro Day. So they’re not fully cleared to practice yet.

Even so, this was a positive development for the two big men, as they’ve been severely limited in recent months due to their respective foot injuries, but the hope is they’ll be ready for the start of the regular season.

UK associate coach Orlando Antigua calls Zvonimir Ivisic a "7-foot-2, mobile, rim protector" who also has skill.



Antigua says both Aaron Bradshaw and Ugonna Onyenso are doing great in their recoveries and in terms of following their medical timetables to return. — Cameron Drummond (@cdrummond97) October 11, 2023

Aaron Bradshaw and Ugonna Onyenso getting shots up on one end of the floor at UK Pro Day pic.twitter.com/q4hXZMH4Ie — Jack Pilgrim (@JackPilgrimKSR) October 11, 2023

